Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 2,672 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.