Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 2,672 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Shares of DE stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

