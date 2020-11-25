Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 26,493 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $424.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $429.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

