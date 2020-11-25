Nicholas Devlin Buys 3,892 Shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin bought 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nicholas Devlin bought 3,358 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22).

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin bought 8,250 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin bought 2,030 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin bought 4,651 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

Shares of WINE opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Wednesday. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a PE ratio of 44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.81.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.