NextEra Energy Partners, LP Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -157.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23,911.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.