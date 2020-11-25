Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $109.79 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

