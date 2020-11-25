Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

