Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.52.

