National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

