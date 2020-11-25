MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €222.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €222.00 ($261.18) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.14 ($186.05).

ETR:MTX opened at €208.50 ($245.29) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.96. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

