MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

