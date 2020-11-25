Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to “Overweight”

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $288.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $267.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

