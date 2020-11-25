Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.