Morgan Stanley Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $156.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.48.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.