Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.31

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 567038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

