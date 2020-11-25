Morgan Stanley Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $20.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

