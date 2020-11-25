Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.