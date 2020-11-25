Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.65. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.
