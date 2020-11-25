Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MITEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.