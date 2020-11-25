Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $23.85 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $110,719 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

