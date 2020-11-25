Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $63.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.