Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

TSE MRU opened at C$60.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

