Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.