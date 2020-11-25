Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $124.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

