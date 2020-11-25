MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 934222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LABS shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial cut their price target on MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

