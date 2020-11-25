McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80 (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MCKS opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Wednesday. McKay Securities Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29.

In other McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) news, insider Jon Austen purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,797 ($12,799.84).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of the South East of England and London.

