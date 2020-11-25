Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Announces $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Maxus Realty Trust stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47.

Get Maxus Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.