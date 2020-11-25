MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.60

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 28496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,910 shares of company stock worth $295,892. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

