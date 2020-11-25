Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $216,649,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,945,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM stock opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average is $222.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.