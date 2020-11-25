MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $518.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.33.

