Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MGNI stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,485 shares of company stock worth $3,301,729. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

