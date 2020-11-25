Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

MGTA opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

