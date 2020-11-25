Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.74

Lynas Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 81156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lynas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Lynas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.