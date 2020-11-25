LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0015

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One LunchMoney token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $120,739.78 and $333.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 67.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,656,817 tokens. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

LunchMoney Token Trading

LunchMoney can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

