Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 243,212 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243,212 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.69% of Trex worth $57,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

NYSE:TREX opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

