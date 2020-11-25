Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Deckers Outdoor worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $381,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 518.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,117 shares of company stock worth $15,056,391. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $285.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

