Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,064 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.60% of MyoKardia worth $43,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOK. FMR LLC raised its stake in MyoKardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after buying an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MyoKardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in MyoKardia by 103.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after buying an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MyoKardia by 20.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MyoKardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,723,000.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MyoKardia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

