Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $50.95 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 609,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

