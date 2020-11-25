Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,827 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $57,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

