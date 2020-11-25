Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,005,936 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

