Litecoin Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $511.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $511.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00874716 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,177.61 or 0.99697330 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 700,082,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

