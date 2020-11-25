LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Shares of LX stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

