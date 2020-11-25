Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

