La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

