Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $40.97 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.