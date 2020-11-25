Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.