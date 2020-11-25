KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $266.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $246.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

KLA stock opened at $250.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

