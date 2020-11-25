Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $405.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

