Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $932.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kforce by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

