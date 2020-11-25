KeyCorp Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $472.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.44 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $451.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

